Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command [Image 13 of 14]

    Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits walk in formation during a snowstorm at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits graduate annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 15:44
    Photo ID: 7643297
    VIRIN: 230216-N-LN782-1208
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Training Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC Recruits Marching

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT