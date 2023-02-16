Recruits walk in formation during a snowstorm at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits graduate annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 15:44
|Photo ID:
|7643277
|VIRIN:
|230216-N-LN782-1005
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT