Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 50-Year Exchange with Norway

Members of the Minnesota National Guard, Norwegian Home Guard, U.S. and Norwegian government and community members gather at the American Meal Banquet hosted by the Minnesota National Guard at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota on Feb 4, 2023. Approximately 400 U.S. and Norway citizens and military personnel will attend the event in honor of the 50th-anniversary of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX) which is the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations.

