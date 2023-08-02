Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School students prepare for the future [Image 1 of 2]

    Airman Leadership School students prepare for the future

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Baer, 835th Cyber Operations Squadron cyberware operator, provides feedback during a lecture on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 8, 2023. Baer enrolled in the Airman Leadership School to learn how to be an effective supervisor. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 10:34
    Photo ID: 7642645
    VIRIN: 230208-F-BN557-1051
    Resolution: 4967x3910
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    TAGS

    Leadership
    Learning
    Training
    Supervisor
    ALS

