U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Baer, 835th Cyber Operations Squadron cyberware operator, provides feedback during a lecture on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 8, 2023. Baer enrolled in the Airman Leadership School to learn how to be an effective supervisor. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 7642645 VIRIN: 230208-F-BN557-1051 Resolution: 4967x3910 Size: 1.27 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Leadership School students prepare for the future [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.