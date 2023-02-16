Wright-Patterson puts its BEST foot forward

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Smith, 88th Security Forces Squadron, and Senior Airman Najee Harden, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard, have shaving waivers and are authorized to grow facial hair in accordance with Air Force Instruction 44-102. Inclusive male grooming standards are one of the lines of effort for the Black Employment Strategy Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

