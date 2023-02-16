Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wright-Patterson puts its BEST foot forward

    Wright-Patterson puts its BEST foot forward

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Jaima Fogg 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Smith, 88th Security Forces Squadron, and Senior Airman Najee Harden, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard, have shaving waivers and are authorized to grow facial hair in accordance with Air Force Instruction 44-102. Inclusive male grooming standards are one of the lines of effort for the Black Employment Strategy Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 09:16
    Photo ID: 7642578
    VIRIN: 230216-F-WD117-0008
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson puts its BEST foot forward, by Jaima Fogg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing
    Black Employment Strategy Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT