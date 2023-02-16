Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month [Image 7 of 8]

    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month

    GREECE

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay cut a cake during a Black History Month celebration held by the Souda Bay Multicultural Committee in The Anchor on Feb. 16, 2023. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 06:25
    Photo ID: 7642406
    VIRIN: 230216-N-EM691-2076
    Resolution: 4234x2818
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month
    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month
    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month
    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month
    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month
    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month
    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month
    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT