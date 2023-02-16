Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 16, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, thanks the Souda Bay Multicultural Committee during a Black History Month celebration held in The Anchor on Feb. 16, 2023. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

