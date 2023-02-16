NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 16, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Precious Williams, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, the youngest African American woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, during a Black History Month celebration held by the Souda Bay Multicultural Committee in The Anchor on Feb. 16, 2023. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 06:25 Photo ID: 7642404 VIRIN: 230216-N-EM691-2034 Resolution: 4099x2729 Size: 2.14 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.