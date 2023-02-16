Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 16, 2023) Builder Constructionman Wesley Denchi, assigned to Public Works Department Detachment Souda Bay, speaks about Benjamin O. Davis Sr., the first Black general in the U.S. Army, during a Black History Month celebration held by the Souda Bay Multicultural Committee in The Anchor on Feb. 16, 2023. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

