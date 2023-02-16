Team Souda Celebrates Black History Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 16, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Kimany Phillips, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, leads the Black History Month celebration held by the Souda Bay Multicultural Committee as the Master of Ceremonies in The Anchor on Feb. 16, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

