U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook assigned to the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade (1AD CAB), is loaded with relief supplies at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 20, 2023. The 1AD CAB provides dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

Date Taken: 02.20.2023 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR A US Army CH-47 Chinook is loaded with humanitarian aid supplies, by SPC William Thompson