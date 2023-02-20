Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A US Army Soldier loads a CH-47 Chinook with humanitarian aid supplies [Image 2 of 8]

    A US Army Soldier loads a CH-47 Chinook with humanitarian aid supplies

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, loads relief supplies on a CH-47F Chinook in Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 20, 2023. The 101st Airborne Division supports the dynamic lift capability of the 1AD CAB in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. The 101st Airborne Division is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. William Stroud)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 06:26
    Photo ID: 7642387
    VIRIN: 230220-A-MN258-1002
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    This work, A US Army Soldier loads a CH-47 Chinook with humanitarian aid supplies [Image 8 of 8], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe
    VictoryCorps
    TURKIYEHADR

