U.S. Army Staff Sgt. assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, loads relief supplies on a CH-47F Chinook in Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 20, 2023. The 101st Airborne Division supports the dynamic lift capability of the 1AD CAB in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. The 101st Airborne Division is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. William Stroud)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 06:26 Photo ID: 7642387 VIRIN: 230220-A-MN258-1002 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 3 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A US Army Soldier loads a CH-47 Chinook with humanitarian aid supplies [Image 8 of 8], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.