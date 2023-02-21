Iron Fist 23: Logistics Any Clime, Place

Japanese soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade support bilateral convoy operations during Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan, Feb. 21, 2023. The convoy operations moved both U.S. and Japanese supplies and personnel to operational locations throughout Hijudai. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

