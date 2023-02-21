Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 23: Logistics Any Clime, Place [Image 5 of 5]

    Iron Fist 23: Logistics Any Clime, Place

    HIJUDAI, JAPAN

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Japanese soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade support bilateral convoy operations during Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan, Feb. 21, 2023. The convoy operations moved both U.S. and Japanese supplies and personnel to operational locations throughout Hijudai. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

    Japan
    Allies
    Bilateral
    JSDF
    Iron Fist

