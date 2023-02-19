USS Truxtun departs Duqm, Oman

230219-N-JO162-1052 DUQM, Oman (Feb. 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) man the rails while departing from Duqm, Oman, Feb. 19, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

