    USS Truxtun departs Duqm, Oman [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Truxtun departs Duqm, Oman

    DUQM, OMAN

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230219-N-JO162-1052 DUQM, Oman (Feb. 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) man the rails while departing from Duqm, Oman, Feb. 19, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 04:10
    Photo ID: 7642278
    VIRIN: 230219-N-JO162-1052
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 599.83 KB
    Location: DUQM, OM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Truxtun departs Duqm, Oman [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

