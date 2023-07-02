230207-N-HG389-0005 SINGAPORE (Feb. 7, 2023) U.S. Sailors and Marines collaborate for Commander, SEVENTH Fleet’s Annual Ordnance Symposium in Singapore, Feb. 7. The one-week symposium included discussions on ordnance logistics to ensure mission readiness. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 02:15 Photo ID: 7642270 VIRIN: 230207-N-HG389-0005 Resolution: 4069x2906 Size: 947.39 KB Location: SG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 C7F Annual Ordnance Symposium, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.