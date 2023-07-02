Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 C7F Annual Ordnance Symposium

    SINGAPORE

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230207-N-HG389-0005 SINGAPORE (Feb. 7, 2023) U.S. Sailors and Marines collaborate for Commander, SEVENTH Fleet’s Annual Ordnance Symposium in Singapore, Feb. 7. The one-week symposium included discussions on ordnance logistics to ensure mission readiness. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    symposium
    Ordnance
    C7F
    COMLOG WESTPAC

