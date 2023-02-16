WEST 2023: Naval Oceanography Answers How It Matches Against

SAN DIEGO, Calif.—— Amongst peers and industry leaders, U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (Naval Oceanography) set forth its operational, defense competencies part of the U.S. National Defense Strategy’s mission at the 2023 AFCEA WEST (WEST) conference, this Feb. 14-16.



Considering global tensions, the premier naval conference and exposition—WEST—decided a powerful theme for its 33rd iteration: “Readiness, Capability and Capacity: How Do the Sea Services Match Up Against the Future Threat?”



Rear Admiral Ron J. Piret, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) fervently answered the theme’s inquiry to an audience of (advanced) industry professionals and military leaders, touting its leading-edge technology and diverse aptitudes.

