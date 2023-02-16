Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spiritual Resiliency Training [Image 4 of 5]

    Spiritual Resiliency Training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Maj. John Lee gave a lesson on spiritual resilience training on February 16, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 01:51
    Photo ID: 7642267
    VIRIN: 230216-A-TX409-189
    Resolution: 2048x1151
    Size: 338.34 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    This work, Spiritual Resiliency Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #1stToCommunicate #OneTeam

