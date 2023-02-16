Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spiritual Resiliency Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Spiritual Resiliency Training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers getting food before the spiritual resilience training on February 16, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    #1stToCommunicate #OneTeam

