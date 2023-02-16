1LT Brandon Lessing says a prayer before opening up the spiritual resilience training on February 16, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Noah Sladek)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 01:51
|Photo ID:
|7642264
|VIRIN:
|230216-A-TX409-982
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|298.86 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spiritual Resiliency Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT