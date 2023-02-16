Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WEST 2023: Naval Oceanography Answers How It Matches Against Emerging Threats [Image 2 of 3]

    WEST 2023: Naval Oceanography Answers How It Matches Against Emerging Threats

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Bobby Dixon 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    SAN DIEGO, Calif.—— Amongst peers and industry leaders, U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (Naval Oceanography) set forth its operational, defense competencies part of the U.S. National Defense Strategy’s mission at the 2023 AFCEA WEST (WEST) conference, this Feb. 14-16.

    Considering global tensions, the premier naval conference and exposition—WEST—decided a powerful theme for its 33rd iteration: “Readiness, Capability and Capacity: How Do the Sea Services Match Up Against the Future Threat?”

    Rear Admiral Ron J. Piret, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) fervently answered the theme’s inquiry to an audience of (advanced) industry professionals and military leaders, touting its leading-edge technology and diverse aptitudes.

    This work, WEST 2023: Naval Oceanography Answers How It Matches Against Emerging Threats [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Bobby Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

