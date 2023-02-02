Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Not everyday you get a coin from two separate Generals! [Image 3 of 3]

    Not everyday you get a coin from two separate Generals!

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Lieutenant General Willard M. Burleson III, Commanding General, Eighth Army, presented Pfc. Nick B. Heuangpraseuth of HHD, 41st Signal Battalion, with an 8th Army Coin of Excellence this morning. Major General Joseph D'costa, Deputy Commanding General of Sustainment, Eighth Army, also presented him another coin.
    Pfc. Heuangpraseuth's effort in establishing communication security devices and accompanying equipment that enables mobile communication capabilities is exceptional.

    U.S. Army Photo by: Sgt. Alex Estrada

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 00:37
    Photo ID: 7642221
    VIRIN: 230202-A-EV716-318
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Not everyday you get a coin from two separate Generals! [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Not everyday you get a coin from two separate Generals!
    Not everyday you get a coin from two separate Generals!
    Not everyday you get a coin from two separate Generals!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT