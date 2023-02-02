Not everyday you get a coin from two separate Generals!

Lieutenant General Willard M. Burleson III, Commanding General, Eighth Army, presented Pfc. Nick B. Heuangpraseuth of HHD, 41st Signal Battalion, with an 8th Army Coin of Excellence this morning. Major General Joseph D'costa, Deputy Commanding General of Sustainment, Eighth Army, also presented him another coin.

Pfc. Heuangpraseuth's effort in establishing communication security devices and accompanying equipment that enables mobile communication capabilities is exceptional.



U.S. Army Photo by: Sgt. Alex Estrada

