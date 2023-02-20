CANBERRA, Australia (Feb. 20, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond participate in the Last Post Ceremony at the War Memorial in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 20. Gilday traveled to Australia to meet with government officials and military leaders to discuss the importance of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, interoperability, and collective defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist MC1 Michael B. Zingaro/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 20:21 Photo ID: 7642038 VIRIN: 230220-N-KB401-2223 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.6 MB Location: CANBERRA, ACT, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO visits Australia [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.