CNO visits Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (Feb. 20, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday talks with the Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond at the War Memorial in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 20. Gilday traveled to Australia to meet with government officials and military leaders to discuss the importance of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, interoperability, and collective defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist MC1 Michael B. Zingaro/released)

