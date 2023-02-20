Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO visits Australia [Image 2 of 8]

    CNO visits Australia

    CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    CANBERRA, Australia (Feb. 20, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday arrives in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 20. Gilday traveled to Australia to meet with government officials and military leaders to discuss the importance of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, interoperability, and collective defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist MC1 Michael B. Zingaro/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 20:22
    Location: CANBERRA, ACT, AU 
    Royal Australian Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Gilday

