CANBERRA, Australia (Feb. 20, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday arrives in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 20. Gilday traveled to Australia to meet with government officials and military leaders to discuss the importance of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, interoperability, and collective defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist MC1 Michael B. Zingaro/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 20:22
|Photo ID:
|7642034
|VIRIN:
|230220-N-KB401-1408
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|CANBERRA, ACT, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO visits Australia [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
