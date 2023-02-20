CNO visits Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (Feb. 20, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday is greeted by Duncan Smith of Wiradjuri Echoes during a welcome ceremony in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 20. Gilday traveled to Australia to meet with government officials and military leaders to discuss the importance of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, interoperability, and collective defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist MC1 Michael B. Zingaro/released)
