3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan Rosado, an electrical systems technician with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, sets up a power generator during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

Date Posted: 02.20.2023