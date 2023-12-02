Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE [Image 7 of 9]

    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan Rosado, an electrical systems technician with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, sets up a power generator during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 7641973
    VIRIN: 230212-M-ET529-1154
    Resolution: 6100x4067
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Communications
    MMT
    SATCOMM
    EABO
    3d LAAB
    3d MLR

