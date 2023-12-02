Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE [Image 3 of 9]

    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dillon Stimson, a satellite communications operator with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, sets up a multi-mission terminal during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 16:03
    Photo ID: 7641969
    VIRIN: 230212-M-ET529-1087
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    MMT
    SATCOMM
    EABO
    3d LAAB
    3d MLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT