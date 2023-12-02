3d LAAB establishes sensing EAB during MLR-TE

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mariah Pandis, right and Sgt. Austin Castanedamendoza, both satellite communications operators with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, set up a multi-mission terminal during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

