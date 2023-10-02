U.S. Marine Corp Sgt. Noelle Williams, an air support operations operator with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, begins to displace during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 16:07 Photo ID: 7641950 VIRIN: 230210-M-ET529-2108 Resolution: 6376x4251 Size: 3.98 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.