    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE [Image 6 of 8]

    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corp Sgt. Noelle Williams, an air support operations operator with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, begins to displace during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 16:07
    VIRIN: 230210-M-ET529-2108
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    Arizona
    Displace
    3d LAAB
    3d MLR
    MLR-TE

