Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE [Image 1 of 8]

    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepare to displace during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 16:08
    Photo ID: 7641945
    VIRIN: 230210-M-ET529-2071
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE
    3d LAAB displaces during MLR-TE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    Displace
    3d LAAB
    3d MLR
    MLR-TE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT