Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division participate in the opening ceremony for Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla, Finland, during Exercise Arctic Forge '23 on Feb. 20, 2023

Spc. Connor Hanafin, an infantryman with Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, stands in front of the formation holding the unit’s guidon during the opening ceremony for Exercise Arctic Forge in Sodankyla, Finland on Feb. 20, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler)

