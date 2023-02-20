Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Barriers and Defeating Doubters: The Road to Chief [Image 2 of 4]

    Breaking Barriers and Defeating Doubters: The Road to Chief

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Diana Nesukh 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    CMSgt Alva Benjamin Jr. has dedicated almost twenty-eight years of his life to the Air Force and currently serves at AFIMSC as the PACAF CE MAJCOM Functional Manager and Senior Enlisted Leader of the Blue Team, consisting of Civil Engineers, Security Forces, and Force Support.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7641887
    VIRIN: 230220-O-UM138-292
    Resolution: 472x640
    Size: 95.42 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Lackland Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Air Force Civil Engineer
    AFIMSC

