Breaking Barriers and Defeating Doubters: The Road to Chief

CMSgt Alva Benjamin Jr. has dedicated almost twenty-eight years of his life to the Air Force and currently serves at AFIMSC as the PACAF CE MAJCOM Functional Manager and Senior Enlisted Leader of the Blue Team, consisting of Civil Engineers, Security Forces, and Force Support.

