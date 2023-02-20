Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division participate in ski towing training for Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla, Finland, during Exercise Arctic Forge '23 on Feb. 20, 2023

    SODANKYLA, FINLAND

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Kaylan Joseph 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    A Finnish soldier looks over soldiers from Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, as the safety officer during ski tow operations training during Exercise Arctic Forge in Sodankyla, Finland on Feb. 20, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaylan Joseph)

