    Exercise Thracian Cooperation-23 [Image 4 of 6]

    Exercise Thracian Cooperation-23

    GREECE

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division conduct DV Day rehearsal on Feb. 20, 2023, in Greece. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

    This work, Exercise Thracian Cooperation-23 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

