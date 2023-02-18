Sailors Celebrate African-American History Month

230218-N-WD859-1147 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) Capt. Alex Hampton, Deputy Commander Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, gives the keynote speech during a celebration of Black History Month aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 18, 2023. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

