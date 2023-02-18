Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Celebrate African-American History Month [Image 20 of 23]

    Sailors Celebrate African-American History Month

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230218-N-WD859-1030 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Carlameshia McBynum, center, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), sings a song during a celebration of Black History Month, Feb. 18, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, Sailors Celebrate African-American History Month [Image 23 of 23], by PO3 Ryan Colosanti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th Fleet
    MLK Day
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Deployment
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

