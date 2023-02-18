Sailors Celebrate African-American History Month

230218-N-WD859-1030 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Carlameshia McBynum, center, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), sings a song during a celebration of Black History Month, Feb. 18, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

Date Taken: 02.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA