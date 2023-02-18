Sailors Celebrate African-American History Month

230218-N-WD859-1014 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) attend a celebration of Black History Month, Feb. 18, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

