230210-N-XX566-1146 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Josemaria Garcia communicates with the line handlers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 04:55
|Photo ID:
|7641553
|VIRIN:
|230210-N-XX566-1146
|Resolution:
|4856x3237
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chung-Hoon RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
