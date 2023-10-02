Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chung-Hoon RAS [Image 3 of 5]

    Chung-Hoon RAS

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    230210-N-XX566-1040 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) pulls alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) in preparation for an underway replenishment. Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 04:55
    Photo ID: 7641552
    VIRIN: 230210-N-XX566-1040
    Resolution: 5850x3900
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chung-Hoon RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chung-Hoon RAS
    Chung-Hoon RAS
    Chung-Hoon RAS
    Chung-Hoon RAS
    Chung-Hoon RAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    Chung-Hoon
    CSG11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT