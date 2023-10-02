230210-N-XX566-1204 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Josemaria Garcia signals load distance to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 04:54
|Photo ID:
|7641551
|VIRIN:
|230210-N-XX566-1204
|Resolution:
|3566x5349
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chung-Hoon RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT