230213-N-MK109-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors guide an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 in for landing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 04:38 Photo ID: 7641537 VIRIN: 230213-N-MK109-1012 Resolution: 7133x4761 Size: 765.18 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wayne E. Meyer Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.