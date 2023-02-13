230213-N-MK109-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Julius Morris, left, from Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Samuel Masharski, from Brooklyn, N. Y., perform maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 04:38 Photo ID: 7641534 VIRIN: 230213-N-MK109-1004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 674.6 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wayne E. Meyer Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.