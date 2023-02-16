409 ESFS owns the night

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jarvis Jackson (left) and Staff Sgt. Jerry Premuto, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Quick Reaction Force members, positively controls a simulated opposition forces member during a troops-in-contact field training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 17, 2023. Field training exercises such as this provide service members with immediate and essential feedback, which prepares them for real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

