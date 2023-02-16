Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    409 ESFS owns the night [Image 4 of 10]

    409 ESFS owns the night

    AB 201, NIGER

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Quick Reaction Force Airmen rally to discuss the situation during a troops-in-contact field training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 17, 2023. Field training exercises such as this provide service members with immediate and essential feedback, which prepares them for real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

