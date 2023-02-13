Battlecats CO visits Chung-Hoon

230213-N-XX566-1102 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jameel McDaniel, commanding officer of the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, addresses the squadron detachment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

