Chung-Hoon Flight Quarters

230213-N-XX566-1048 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors chock and chain an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

