409 ESFS owns the night

U.S. Air Force M1165A1 multi-purpose tactical wheeled vehicles from the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Quick Reaction Force, drive down a simulated alleyway during a troops-in-contact field training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 17, 2023. Field training exercises such as this provide service members with immediate and essential feedback, which prepares them for real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

