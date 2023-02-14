Wayne E. Meyer RAS

230214-N-MK109-1099 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) receive cargo from the fleet dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

